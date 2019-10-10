Police still searching for hit-and-run perpetrator

While VPD said they received fewer calls this D-Days than previous years, major incidents that occurred, including a hit-and-run involving a USD student.

Jaycie Pohlman, a senior strategic communications major, was walking home early Saturday morning (around 1:50 a.m.) when she and her friend were hit by a car.

Pohlman does not remember the accident and said the last she remembers before waking up was walking down Main Street.

“I don’t remember crossing the street. I don’t remember a car hitting me. I don’t remember getting put on a stretcher,” Pohlman said. “The next thing I know is that I was on my way to the hospital.”

Pohlman spent around seven hours at the hospital. Both she and her friend survived the crash, but sustained serious injuries.

“I got a concussion, sprained ankle, my thumbs are pretty messed up, the nails got ripped off, the cops found them in the street, and I have two big black eyes and a pretty swollen forehead and face,” she said. “His teeth got chipped and his right foot got messed up and he got road rash.”

VPD is still searching for the driver who hit the two students.

Pohlman turned to social media to try and solve the mystery. She posted pictures of her injuries and asked people to please step forward if they knew anything related to the accident.

Pohlman said she just wants people to feel safe while walking home.

“Be safe. Anything can happen at any time and just because we are in a small town, doesn’t mean it’s safe,” she said. “There needs to be more resources to make sure people can get home safe and they don’t have to worry about getting run over by someone else who decided to drive drunk because they probably couldn’t get a ride either.”