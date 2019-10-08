Recycle clothing, save the planet

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore the same Alexander McQueen coat four times. The tabloids erupted with comments about how she’s “thrifty” because of it. The coat is over $2,500 dollars… of course she wore it more than once. Any person in their right mind would wear a coat like that more than one time.

It’s become a faux pas to wear an outfit more than once. However, wearing articles of clothing only once is playing a large role in the destruction of our planet.

Some people may not know that the process of making one cotton t-shirt uses over 700 gallons of water, and it takes approximately 1,800 gallons to produce the cotton needed for one pair of jeans. Another shocking fact is that around 20 percent of industrial water pollution can be tied to manufacturing garments, according to the World Wildlife Fund. So, by doing everyone a favor and clothing yourself, you’re making a detrimental impact on the environment.

You obviously cannot run around naked, even if it is to save the world, you will receive a hefty fine from law enforcement. However, being an advocate for recycling articles of clothing can make a huge difference.

Thrifting is also a great way to purchase clothing that is new to your wardrobe, without the environmental consequences of purchasing new. It’s a fun thing to do with friends because it is a group activity that can be exciting and a cheap source of entertainment.

There are also online services for swapping clothing and purchasing used clothing like you would at the thrift store. Poshmark, Depop and ThreadUp are only three examples of these great online options.

It’s the littlest things that can help the planet, and larger companies such as Adidas, North Face and Vans have taken strides in using recycled items to make products. Businesses aside from the three previously listed are noticing these recycled goods impact and many will follow the trend.