Three members of USD Rugby team play in All Star Championship

Jennings, Boer and Schlechter pose with their third place trophy. Submitted photo.

Three members of the USD women’s rugby team were selected to compete as a part of the Prairie State WCRC at the 2020 NSCRO Women’s 7’s All-Star Championships.

The Prairie States took home the third-place trophy after two days of competition. The tournament was held at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida Jan. 18 and 19.

Mary Boer, Brittney Jennings and Trixie Jo Schlechter represented USD in the 12 person team. Other team members came from Wayne State College and Southwest Minnesota State.

On the first day, the Prairie States played against the Cascades team during pool play winning 31-5. The quarterfinals game was against the Great Waters team winning 40-5.

Going into the semifinals, the Prairie States lost to Colonial Coast 17-14. The Colonial Coast team went on to win the tournament.

The USD rugby team is ranked 20th in the National Small College Rugby Organization they are ranked second behind the top-ranked Wayne State College for the Prairie States division.