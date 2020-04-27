A reflection on my college experience

Tori Harwell is a senior majoring in English. Peyton Beyers | The Volante

It’s finally the end of another school year and it has just hit me I graduate in May and this will be my last ever end of the school year.

While underclassmen are scrambling to get through finals and planning their summer trips with their friends, seniors are grasping at the memories of college life before being catapulted into adult life. And as scary as it is, I am now one of those people.

Before I go, I thought I’d share some reflections on my experiences and the things I learned in my four years at USD.

When in doubt, say “yes.”

Every choice you make has a consequence. Do things you’re going to look back on and remember 10 years from now. If that means watching a new Netflix series in the Coyote Village theater until six in the morning, then do it. If that means applying for a job that you’re not sure you’re completely qualified for, do it. If that means deciding to eat MUC dining food for lunch…Rethink that one. Say “yes” with boundaries, of course.

Find your balance.

Every college student struggles with this. If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the last four years — and that I’m still working on — it’s that there has to be a balance in everything you do. It’s absolutely amazing to have a flourishing social life, but that should not come at the expense of your work. There are ways you can balance being with your friends and doing the things that need to get done, and that’s different for everyone. Find what works for you and do that so you can make the most of your college experience while still being successful.

As cliche as it sounds, get involved.

Please. For the love of God, just do it. I wish I would have done more of this sooner. For the first two and a half years of college, I focused solely on getting my work done, completely ignoring all of the things that presented themselves to me. My junior year I joined The Volante and it was one of the best things I could’ve done.

After two and a half years, I’d finally found my people. I finally found the people who would become my life-long friends: people I can laugh-cry with in the middle of the night because I started my paper the night before it was due; people who will support each other through our successes and failures. I can’t imagine my life without the people who surround me today. And all because I joined the student newspaper.

Enjoy every second of it.

I used to laugh at the people who told me that college would go by in the blink of an eye. And then it did. Soak in every single second of these crazy, chaotic, stressful four years. Spend as much time with your friends as you can. The days go by faster and faster the closer you get to leaving. Take advantage of the time you do have.

My time at USD has been fun, but it’s unfortunately come to an end.

Not too long ago, I was an intimidated student, unsure about the path I was on, but running head-on into it anyway. With graduation coming, that hasn’t changed much.