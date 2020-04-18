Hagedorn signs with agency, speaking with NBA teams

Tyler Hagedorn attempts a free throw during the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals against North Dakota. Madilyn Sindelar | The Volante

Tyler Hagedorn’s college playing days are over and now his eyes are on the future.

Hagedorn said he is signing with One Legacy Sports Management and his primary agent will be Nate Daniels. Hagedorn said he expects the news will be announced next week.

“Next year, I’m not sure what level I will be playing at, whether that’s the G League, over in Europe or in the NBA,” Hagedorn said. “Right now I’m kind of figuring out that path and going through these interviews and seeing with the NBA is thinking about me.”

Hagedorn also said he has spoken with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics so far. One Legacy Sports currently has 11 NBA players as clients, as well as 13 G League and nine international players. Hagedorn’s secondary agent, Mike George, represents the NBA’s Jamal Murray and Thon Maker.

Hagedorn was a first team All-Summit selection this season, averaging 18.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.