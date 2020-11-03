SGA approves funding for Yotes for Life, discusses student organization audit

SGA discussed funding for Yotes for Life and the audit of student organizations at Tuesday's meeting. Peyton Beyers | The Volante.

USD’s Student Government Association hosted Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, the new director of Native Student Services on campus. SGA also passed a special appropriations bill for Yotes for Life and discussed the result of a Student Affairs Committee audit of student organizations on campus.

Red Shirt-Shaw started in her position on Oct. 26 and said she’s excited to connect with students on campus and to figure out how to work together to create a just and equitable society.

“I’m really excited to be here at USD and just feel very proud every time I’m walking around the campus,” Red Shirt-Shaw said.

Shaw encouraged all students to visit the Native American Center on campus, located on Clark Street across from the National Music Museum.

Senator Armand Khan reported back from the COVID-19 leadership meeting last week. Khan reported concern about a low hospital capacity in the state with the highest case count numbers statewide since the start of the pandemic, in spite of relatively good numbers in Clay County.

SGA passed Senate Bill 64, a special appropriations bill for Yotes for Life, an anti-abortion student advocacy group on campus. Madison Martinez, the PR and communications coordinator with Yotes for Life answered concerns about the budget, including requests for food and travel. Martinez said the group is planning on traveling to the national March for Life in the spring semester if student organizations are cleared to travel.

Senator Naivetya Patle announced the results of an audit of student organizations on campus to determine their eligibility for funding for the next semester. Patle said he will be contacting ineligible organizations to get their submitted documents updated.