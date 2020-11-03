Vermillion mother arrested for murder in the first degree of one-year-old son

A 26-year-old mother was arrested on Monday for murder charges after the death of her son.

The Vermillion Police Department responded to a report of a child not breathing at a Vermilion home on Monday afternoon. Officers discovered the boy was deceased upon arrival.

Maria Milda, the mother of the deceased child, was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday. She was arrested for first-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $1 million.

According to a press release from VPD, the cause of death is still pending the autopsy results.

This is an ongoing investigation, there is no further information available at this time.

