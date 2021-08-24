Waka Flocka Flame headlines fall CAB concert

Once an annual event, the Campus Activities Board (CAB) concert was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, CAB is reinstating the event, which will be headlined by musical artist Waka Flocka Flame.

Kate Solberg, president of CAB, said a lot of students in the organization were excited when they heard Waka Flocka Flame would be a possible performer at their meeting in June.

“USD typically enjoys that kind of… popular music,” Solberg said. “The (act) that the students vote for typically falls into that, so I also felt confident that students would be excited about it.”

Solberg said the concert can be a great opportunity for students to learn more about CAB and the organization’s role on campus.

Alexis Slack, development chair for CAB, said rap and hip hop seem to be popular among the student body. She said in the initial survey sendout, students liked the idea of Fetty Wap performing, and Waka Flocka Flame is the closest to Fetty Wap’s act.

Waka Flocka Flame was eventually chosen to perform from a final list of acts including Mike Posner, B.o.B, Hunter Hayes, Gym Class Heroes and Smash Mouth.

“Last year we weren’t able to have a concert, so I hope people are really excited because we’re excited to get back into having a concert. I hope people have a lot of fun and stay safe, of course,” Slack said.

The concert will take place Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.