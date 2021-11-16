SGA debates selling alcohol on USD’s campus

USD’s Student Government Association (SGA) conducted the second reading of Senate Bill 71 and introduced Senate Resolution 13.

Senate Resolution 13, a Resolution in Support of Alcohol Sales at Regental Universities, would express students’ support to sell alcohol at certain events on the USD campus, a mostly dry campus.

SGA President Ally Feiner introduced the bill and said she had three main reasons for supporting this resolution. Selling alcohol at events would increase revenue, promote safe drinking and increase attendance.

“They’re really looking to potentially, hopefully get this passed through the legislative session this year and hopefully have alcohol at sporting events and performing arts events next year,” Feiner said.

Several senators raised concerns about the priorities of SGA with Senate Resolution 13 and the implementation of bringing alcohol to the University of South Dakota.

Senator Caleb Weiland, chair of Government Affairs, said the resolution does not do anything itself but would express student support for changing the policy.

“Is this going to happen this week or this semester? No, it’s a ways in the distant future, but this would get the ball rolling to see if maybe this legislative session or next, to come with a plan and a broad coalition in support of it so that we could potentially make these new revenues,” Weiland said.

Abigail Johnson said SGA should be focusing on different issues like mental health, an issue Feiner and Vice President Katie Brust campaigned on.

“(The) resolution would be increasing and encouraging the sale of a depressant,” Johnson said, “which is known to harm mental health even more,” Johnson said.

Feiner said mental health is a priority, but selling alcohol would be a way to regulate alcohol more on campus.

“I do want to note that mental health is still a high priority on our list, but this is just another way that alcohol could potentially be regulated,” Feiner said. “I would much rather have someone be getting a beer at a USD football game than going downtown to Leo’s and taking shots.”

John Howe, the associate dean of students, said the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) is moving forward with standardizing campus dining contracts for all SDBOR schools.

“One of those areas of efficiencies that they’re looking at for Senate Bill 55 is that common dining contract for all regional institutions that is coming really rapidly into work. Those proposals are actually due to the committee on Friday,” Howe said

Howe said the proposals will be used to narrow down the possible dining companies to two options. Students will be able to provide feedback on these two options.

SGA also discussed Senate Bill 71, which would fund the German Club, also called Deutschklub. There will be a final reading on the bill at the next SGA meeting Nov. 30.