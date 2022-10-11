Taste of Mexico Comes to Vermillion

Owners Mayra and Jose work together to bring a new eating option to Vermillion with a little taste of home. Allison Horkey | The Volante

A local couple decided to bring a taste of home to Vermillion when they opened their business this past summer, now they’re winding down for the winter but hope to come back for more events next year.

Jose and Mayra Lira own and operate Sabor A México LLC (translates to Taste of Mexico), a street style taco business echoing the streets of Guanajuato, the Mexican state Mayra and their daughter Victoria are from.

“I moved [away] from home with my parents when I was 18, so I’m used to not living with my parents. Every time people will say ‘oh poor thing, you must miss your family,’ I think ‘no, I miss the food,’” Mayra said.

Jose and Mayra said they wanted to add some more eating options for the Vermillion community and this led to them opening Sabor A México on July 16. A few weeks before, Sabor A México first made its appearance at the Vermillion Area Farmers Market selling baked goods.

Throughout the summer the couple worked at Thursday on the Platz, the Fleurish Flower Farm and Design events in Elk Point, the GathRED event, Ribs Rods and Rock’ n Roll and were usually set up outside of Vermillion Chiropractic PC on Saturdays. On Thursdays they also sold conchas, a Mexican pastry, and other treats at the Vermillion Area Farmers Market.

Jose said running this business is a lot of time and dedication, but knowing people are enjoying the food makes it worth it.

“It’s a lot of physical work, a lot of prep time and clean up, but I like it when people like our food and they love it and then they come back. I get to talk to a lot of people, I like talking to people,” Jose said. “… That’s why I like the street style too, because if you’re in a restaurant you can’t talk to people or watch [the food be prepared].”

For Mayra, seeing her family work together is very special, even if it was difficult at first. While they are cooking together, their daughter Victoria will take customer’s drink orders.

“I really enjoy doing things together as a family. And I think this is a different way to get to know each other and even know Victoria, how she acts and her personality,” Mayra said. “It’s actually good. The first day was terrible, but after that, I think we complemented each other really well.”

While Mayra and Jose do not have any solid plans to expand their business into a restaurant, that has not stopped them from talking about it.

“If we are going to spend [money] to be a restaurant, it will be totally different. We were talking about it and [I would want something like] Italian restaurants, like it’s kind of expensive, but they are all authentic…,” Mayra said. “Everything would be authentic from Mexico, but it will be totally different. It would be like fine dining.”

For now, the couple are just staying close to the flavors of home with their street style business. The Sabor A México LLC Facebook page provides updates on events they are planning to attend and their menu.