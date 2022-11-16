New Senator Sworn in at SGA Meeting

SGA welcomed another Senator to their team during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Freshman Ethan Gladue, a double major in business administration and political science, was sworn in by president Caleb Weiland. He’ll serve the rest of the semester and through the spring.

“I’m most excited about representing constituents and being a voice for them,” Gladue said. “I like just being able to talk to people and voice concerns to others who are student leaders.”

Moving into old business, the Senate discussed five bills from last week.

After its third and final reading, Senate Bill (SB) 93 “Anime and Manga Club Special Appropriation” passed unanimously. Sen. Katie Conzet reported no changes or updates to the bill prior to its approval.

Four old business matters returned for their second readings: SB 94 “A Bill to Clarify the Function of CLCs,” SB 95 “A Bill to Establish CLCs in SGA By-Laws,” SB 96 “By-Law Audio Act of 2022” and SB 97 “Constitution Audit Act of 2022.” All bills saw minor grammatical changes but received no concerns from the IR Committee.

New business on the agenda included six senate matters.

SB 98 “Neuroscience Club Special Appropriation,” introduced by Sen. Conzet, was the Neuroscience Club originally requested $6,620, with SGA willing to allocate $240.

SB 99 “A Bill Modifying Internal Review Committee Duties,” SB 100 “A Bill Codifying A Dress Code” and SB 101 “A Bill Clarifying Office Hour Procedure” look to enhance clarification within the SGA by-laws.

Sen. Josh Stykstal brought forward SB 102 “A Bill Clarifying Election Steering Committee Formation.” The bill’s goal would be to eliminate an irrelevant piece within one of the senate’s by-laws.

Finally, to close out the evening, the senate saw Senate Resolution (SR) 13 “A Resolution Supporting the Creation of $2 per Credit Hour Green Fee.” Sen. Caleb Swanson spoke on behalf of the resolution’s introduction, stating it would offer sustainability enhancements for the university. He said by increasing the cost of each credit hour by two dollars, USD could put the money towards finding more sustainable options for its campus.

The resolution along with the other four bills will be reviewed at the next meeting for their second readings.

SGA will reconvene on Nov. 29 for their final meeting of the semester. The first spring semester meeting is tentatively set to be held on Jan. 9, 2023.