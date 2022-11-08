Trump holds rally in Sioux City to campaign for Iowa GOP candidates

Former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City last Thursday to bolster support for Republican candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

During the speech, Trump floated the idea of a 2024 presidential run.

“In order to make our country very successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” Trump said.

Criticizing President Biden’s job performance and the Democratic Party on issues of crime and the economy was a common theme, and Trump insisted that the United States would be in a better position if he were still president.

He expressed his dissatisfaction that the “fake news media” were blocking the crowd’s view, and urged police to let supporters stand closer to the stage.

In addition, Trump made it clear that he believes he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, and called for changes to election laws in swing states.

“I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump said. “Your favorite president got screwed.”

Axios has reported that Trump may announce a 2024 presidential bid as soon as next week.

Although the former president did not speak until after 7 p.m., other speakers began hours earlier.

Notable speakers included Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kauffman and South Dakota GOP Chair Dan Lederman.

Current candidates that spoke included GOP Attorney General nominee Brenna Bird, Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Trump supporter and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell was also spotted in attendance. Lindell has declared himself a Trump supporter who helped fundraise legal challenges against the 2020 election results.

Although the rally was held outdoors with strong winds and cold temperatures, thousands of people were estimated to be in attendance. Weather records show the temperature was a brisk 43°F with wind gusts of nearly 30 miles per hour while Trump spoke.