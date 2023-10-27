Coyote Women’s Cross Country Finish Third at Mount Marty Invitational

Five Coyote women competed in the Mount Marty Invitational held at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton on Saturday morning.

Leading the Coyotes was junior McKenna Herrmann. She placed third individually with a time of 23:53.58. This was her season-best time for the 6,000 meter course.

Next for the Coyotes were freshmen Taylor Byerley and Thea Chance. Byerley finished fifth with a time of 24:36.62 and Chance finished 11th with a time of 25:07.34. These times were both season bests for the freshmen.

Coming in at 15th was fifth-year senior Madison Jochum with a time of 26:01.06. Junior Karlee Phillips came in 17th overall with a season best time of 26:14.22 in her final collegiate Cross Country race.

Overall, the team placed third with 49 points. Coming in first for team scoring was Dickinson State with their score of 41. In second was Dakota State with their score of 45.

On the men’s side two runners ran unattached for the Coyotes in the men’s 8k run.

Finishing in eighth was freshman Zack Schultz with a time of 26:39.66. Also racing for the Coyotes was sophomore Daniel Ayoroa finishing in 18th with a time of 27:18.07.

A former Coyotes athlete Charlie Babcock also raced unattached finishing in fourth with a time of 26:10.47

Next up for the Coyotes are the Summit League Championships at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 in Brookings.

Photo Credit: Sydney Kolln | The Volante