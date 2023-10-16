Soccer’s Pink Day Victory in Last Homestand

The Coyotes women’s soccer team came home for their final home game of the season against North Dakota State. This was the Coyotes annual pink match.

The Coyotes would end their last home game with a 2-1 victory over the Bison.

Leading the scoring is Coyotes senior forward Ashby Johnston with her eight goal of the season as she scored in the third minute of the game. Her goal was assisted by freshman midfielder Brooke Conway and sophomore forward Rylee Haldeman both picking up their fifth assist of the year.

The Coyotes backed that goal up with another early goal, this one by senior defender Taylor Ravelo for her third goal of the season in the 10th minute of the game. She was assisted by sophomore midfielder Izzy Quintavalle with her fifth assist of the season.

The Coyotes held on to the 2-0 lead going into the half despite the 12 shot attempts from the Bison.

The Bison would not stay shutout as they scored coming out of the half. The goal came from freshman defender Amaya Garrett, her third of the season in the 64th minute of the game. Her goal was assisted by her twin sister and freshman forward Gabrielle Garrett as she picked up her first assist of the season.

The Bison continued to push for another goal to tie the game up at two but their efforts did not come to fruition as they were unable to score again.

The Bison record moves to 4-6-6 on the season ranked last in the Summit League standing. They will play their final game of the season at home against Denver on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The Coyotes record moves to 7-4-4 on the season ranked tied for third in the Summit League standings. Their next two matches will be on the road. Their first being Oct. 19 against Kansas City and second being Oct. 22 against Oral Roberts.

South Dakota currently sit third in the Summit League Soccer Tournament. If the standings stay where they currently are, they will head up to Brookings to play the Jackrabbits in the first round.

Photo Credit: Sydney Kolln | The Volante