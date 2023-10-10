Team Captain Named Cambell Trophy Semifinalist

Brock Mogensen, a senior linebacker and captain of the Coyotes football team, has been named one of the 39 semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy.

The Campbell Trophy is awarded for individuals who excel in leadership and academic success. Semifinalists for the award must have a GPA of at least a 3.2, have outstanding football ability and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Other Coyotes to be nominated for this award are Chris Streveler (2017), Isaac Armstead (2018) and Jack Coachrane (2020 and 2021)

Mogensen has been with the Coyotes for five seasons and in each of those seasons, he has made the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) honor roll. He has also won both the MVFC President’s Council Academic Award Winner and the MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award.

Mogensen started his football career when he was six years old. He has been involved in football throughout elementary, middle, high school and now college.

Mogensen said he wouldn’t have been nominated for the award without his team around him.

“It just shows us to work hard for everyones who’s gotten nominated and everyone on our team. We’re all focused on school and football,” Mogensen said.

A piece of advice Mogensen relies on for his success is working hard and playing with passion.

“No matter what you’re doing, work as hard as you can in school, sports or whatever. That’s a big, big thing for your future,” Mogensen said.

Mogensen shows his hard work and passion on the field as he leads the Coyotes defense with 40 tackles and an interception as well as having two quarterback hits. Mogensen leads the Coyotes which is the second best scoring defense in the FCS.

Mogensen is thankful for his family for supporting him throughout his football career and was his inspiration to keep playing.

“I grew up a sports fan,” Mogensen said. “My dad was a football coach. My mom played basketball in college. All my siblings were athletes too. So, my parents were my biggest inspiration.”

The National Football Foundation will cut the 39 semifinalists down to 14 finalists on Oct. 25. There, those 14 will receive a postgraduate scholarship of $18,000.

They will then get to travel to Las Vegas on Dec. 5 to the 65th Annual Awards Dinner where the winner will be announced.

