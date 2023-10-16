Volleyball Four Game Win Streak Ends in Kansas City

The Coyotes’ volleyball team returned home to play against St. Thomas on Thursday night for their annual pink game. Following the match against the Tommies, the Coyotes hit the road to play the Kansas City Roos on Saturday.

Against the Tommies, the Coyotes were able to claim their fourth victory in a row with a three set sweep. The Coyotes won the sets 25-17, 25-19 and 25-20, respectively.

The Coyotes were able to defeat the Tommies in most team categories. The biggest differences was the total number of kills and the hitting percentage as the Coyotes won the battles 50-32 and .273-.132.

The Tommies were led by sophomore outside hitter Tezra Rudzitis with nine kills and she ranks 15 in points, 12 in kills per set and 10 in hitting percentage in the Summit League.

Freshman outside hitter Ellie Gustafson was second in kills (5), blocks (3) and digs (12) for the Tommies as she ranks 11 in kills per set and 14 in digs per set and points. Sophomore libero Ella Voegele led the Tommies in digs with 18 as she ranks 2 in digs per set.

South Dakota’s freshman setter Avery Van Hook led the Coyotes with a double-double of 43 assists and 11 digs as she ranks fourth in assists per set and 24 in digs per set.

Junior outside hitter Kylen Sealock led the Coyotes in kills with 15 as she ranks seventh in kills per set and sixth in points. Senior middle blocker Madison Harms led the Coyotes with six blocks and added in 12 kills as she ranks ninth in kills per set, seventh in points and second in blocks per set and hitting percentage.

The Coyotes then traveled to Kansas City to face off against the Roos. The Roos defeated the Coyotes in four sets earlier on Sept. 28 in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC).

The Coyotes dropped the match to the Roos in five sets.

The team that had the higher hitting percentage each set won the set.

The match went back and forth with the Roos taking sets one, three and five by scores of 25-22, 25-21, and 15-13, respectively. The Coyotes took sets two and four 25-18 and 25-22, respectively.

Both teams were led by two players with double-doubles including game and career highs.

For the Roos, senior outside hitter Odyssey Warren finished with a game high of 21 kills. Warren also added in 13 digs as well as a season and career high four assists. She ranks fourth in kills per set and fifth in points.

Sophomore setter Sydney Henry had a game high 55 assists and 13 digs adding in six kills as she ranks second in assists per set and 12 in digs per set.

Kaia Dunford also led the Roos with 17 kills and adding in eight digs as she ranks eighth in kills per set,17 in hitting percentage, sixth in digs per set and ninth in points.

South Dakota’s Van Hook had a career high 53 assists adding in 10 digs and four kills for her ninth double-double of the season.

Sealock had 17 kills and 12 digs as she tallied her seventh double-double of the season. Harms added in 19 kills with seven blocks.

Kansas City, the second ranked team in the Summit League standings, will move on to play Tuesday Oct. 17 at St. Thomas at 7 p.m.

The Coyotes will return home as the fourth ranked team in the Summit League standing and will host in-state rival South Dakota State on Tuesday Oct. 17 in the SCSC at 7 p.m.

Photo Credit: Sydney Kolln | The Volante