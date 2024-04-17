South Dakota Student Union Soon to Reopen   for Psychology Department

The South Dakota Union’s renovation is nearly complete after a year-long project.

The South Dakota Student Union is one of the oldest buildings on USD’s campus.

Since the building closed its doors as USD’s union in the 1960s, it has been the home of the psychology department.

Brian Muehlbeier, USD’s senior construction project manager, said the project has been free of delays and is months ahead of schedule.

“The walls of the second, third and fourth floors are painted with some of the cabinetry installed on the fourth floor,” Muehlbeier said. “The walls of the first floor are framed and nearly ready for finishes. The contractors are currently scheduled to be done during mid-July of this year.

Despite this project being one of his team’s main concerns right now, there are several other projects in the works right now that he is excited for.

“Work will continue on the Wellness Center Expansion project until November of this year, and there will be many projects occurring this summer around campus including work in ID Weeks, School of Law, Fine Arts and several other projects across campus,” Muehlbeier said.

Muehlbeier stated he is excited for everyone to get to see the work that he and his team put into the project next fall.

“This project is a much needed improvement to that wonderful old building and we expect the effort put forth to last for decades to come,” Muehlbeier said.”

The finished building will not only house offices for psychology department faculty, but also have a separate entrance for counseling services for student and community members.