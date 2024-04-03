The Clothesline Project: Raising Awareness for Interpersonal Violence

The Clothesline Project aims to raise awareness for interpersonal violence by displaying their shirts, created by students. From April 5, and 6 in the W. H. Over Museum, the exhibit will be available for viewing. In an interview with Coyote News, project coordinator Alexa Carlson explained “The Clothesline Project is a visual representation of community members who have experienced interpersonal violence.” Carlson explained that the project shows people how prevalent the different forms of interpersonal violence are. If you are a victim of interpersonal violence or a bystander, you can submit an anonymous report to the Title IX office through the silent witness form on usd.edu.