Clark St. Construction Leads to Natural Gas Leak on USD’s Main Campus

On Monday, Oct. 21, The University Police Department (UPD) issued two Timely Warnings through the Everbridge mobile app alerting both students and faculty members of a discovered gas leak taking place on USD’s main campus.

“At approximately 2:40 PM, UPD sent officers to the south side of the Vermillion campus after receiving a report of a gas/rotten egg smell in the area. Upon confirmation of the odor of gas, the Vermillion Fire Department (VFD) was requested to respond,” said University Police Chief Bryant Jackson.

The first timely warning that was issued took place at approximately 2:55pm. and stated the following, “UPD and VFD are on scene of a gas leak at the intersection of East Clark St. and Harvard St. Please stay away from the area. Remain inside if possible. Thank you!”

Upon arriving at the scene, UPD alongside VFD were able to determine that the contractor working on the Clark St. project had hit an MidAmerican gas line while mixing the cement powder with the soils causing natural gas to leak into the surrounding area.

“Once the issue was identified as a natural gas leak, appropriate notifications were made, including to MidAmerican Energy to assist in shutting off the natural gas to the pipe,” said Jackson.

According to City Engineer José Domínguez, the city of Vermillion hasn’t provided gas utilities for several decades, instead gas utilities are owned and operated by MidAmerican Energy.

“They are responsible for installing, maintaining, and fixing the gas lines,” said Domínguez.

Vermillion area first responders conduct annual training on natural gas and other pipeline type leaks and disruptions to ensure they are prepared for when instances such as this occur.

“VFD was able to use specialized equipment to confirm that the gas leak was not creating a significant safety concern, given in part to the wind dispersing the natural gas,” said Bryant.

UPD sent an Everbridge alert to prevent foot traffic in the area from increasing to allow first responders, construction workers, and Facilities Maintenance the necessary room to work and access the situation,” said Bryant.

The second timely warning that was issued took place at approximately 3:09pm exactly fourteen minutes after the initial warning was sent out and stated the following, “The gas leak at the intersection of East Clark St. and Harvard St. is being addressed. There is no current public safety concern. Please continue about your day. Thank you!”

No buildings on USD’s main campus had to be evacuated due to the gas leak at the intersection of East Clark St. and Harvard St. and it has been stated that there are no public health concerns at this time.