Dakota-Days Number of Arrests Down

With unusually warm temperatures for the 110th Dakota Days, arrests were unusually low compared to previous years.

From Thursday evening to Sunday morning, the Vermillion Police Department booked 26 individuals into jail. Most were released within two hours.

According to Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe, there were 55 charges against those 26 individuals arrested.

Howe says that the historic arrests during D-Days weekend has been in the 50-70 range.

The most common arrest was for DWI (Driving While Intoxicated). Ten individuals were booked on their first DUI.

South Dakota is one of the only states that does not require mandatory jail time for first-time DWI offenders. Most offenders receive a 30-day license suspension.

Other states such as Arizona, however, impose mandatory jail time, mandatory drug testing, ignition interlock devices and thousands of dollars in fines for first-time offenders.

Two individuals received their second DWI charge, and one person earned a fourth DWI over Dakota Days.

There was also a DWI arrest for someone under the age of 21 who blew at least a .02 over the weekend. Most states have laws that minors at or above a .02 can be charged with a DWI.

According to the Vermillion Police Department’s pithy X feed, one DWI charge came from a parked car.

“If you’re going to pass out after celebrating the Yotes win, let’s not do it in the driver’s seat with your head blaring on the horn. Another DUI inbound,” said Vermillion Police.

Other charges included possession of marijuana or possession of fraudulent identification.

Three people were charged with an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, which is a crime in every state except for Mississippi.

It is important to remember that charges such as minor in possession do not constitute grounds for arrest on their own, but such charges are included in the tally if an individual is arrested for other offenses.

While D-Days is over and Vermillion back to normal, students can still expect a visit to the county jail if driving while intoxicated or up to illegal shenanigans.