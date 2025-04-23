Local Business to Host South Dakota Martini Festival

A locally owned business in Vermillion is excited to have the opportunities of hosting events to bring Vermillion community members together. The XIX Brewing Company has decided to host a celebration in honor of South Dakota. The company will be hosting a South Dakota Martini Festival, in celebration of the South Dakota Martini which is a traditional domestic beer infused with a pickle spear or olive juice. Alongside the drink, there will be a garnish bar with pickles, olives, tomato juice, and bloody mary mix so that customers are able to make it to their liking.

April 26 will be the second year that the company hosts this event. Last year it was hosted in the summer, however, this year the owners decided to host the festival in the spring so college students are able to attend. Along with the drinks that XIX Brewing Company will be serving, the company wanted to ensure that people of all ages could attend and enjoy their time. People will have the opportunity to compete in a cornhole tournament starting at 3 p.m. Attendees are able to sign up online prior to the event or at XIX Brewing Company the day of. Following that, Blue Rune will be playing live music and Mulberry Pies Wood Fired Pizzas will be serving food. The vendor will be additionally serving pickle and olive themed pizzas until sold out. Attendees will have the opportunity of unlimited samling and a souvenir for $40.

A co-owner of the company, Katey Ulrich is excited for what this business opportunity has brought her.

“It has been very rewarding to open XIX Brewing Company in Vermillion and to see the support of the community for local businesses,” Ulrich said. “There is something really special about being a locally owned business in Vermillion and it really stems from our people being supportive of different ventures that improve life in Vermillion for everyone.”

Alongside Ulrich, co-owner Ed Gerrish agrees that this opportunity has been rewarding due to the support of the community and university.

“It’s a sign of a growing town and it provides a place to hang out with a little different vibe than other options,” Gerrish said.

Ulrich went on to state that both her and Gerrish are fans of craft beer and have a need for social gatherings in Vermillion. Along with that, Ulrich is excited to see the growth of the event.

“It is exciting to bring in our friends with Blue Rune and Mulberry Pies Wood Fired Pizzas to elevate the event and add fun and excitement to the festival!

Both owners are looking forward to the celebration and to bring local entertainment to the Saturday night of the event. The event will be hosted at XIX Brewing Company starting at 3 p.m.