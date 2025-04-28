Men’s Golf Finishes 13th at Boilermaker Invitational

The South Dakota men’s golf team made their lasting marks of the season at the Boilermaker Invitational, moving up the leaderboard to finish 13th in a Big Ten-heavy, 18-team field.

Sophomore Joe Rohlwing recorded his first career top-10 finish leading the Coyotes in the tournament, held April 19-20 at Purdue’s Kampen-Cosler Course.

Rohlwing fired matching rounds of 69 on the first and final days, scoring a 71 in round two for a three-round total of 209 (two under). He finished tied for seventh in a field of 90 golfers and carded par or better on 17 of 18 holes during his final round.

As a team, South Dakota climbed one spot on the final day to place 13th.

Sophomore Jack Holtz tied for 37th with rounds of 71, 71 and 73, finishing at 215 (two over). Junior Cole Witherow posted his best round on day three with a 72, totaling 223 (10 over) to tie for 70th.

Junior Logan Hamak followed with a 74 in the final round and tied for 77th at 225 (12 over). Senior Max Schmidtke rounded out the Coyote lineup with rounds of 80, 70 and 76, tying for 80th at 226 (13 over).

South Dakota returns to action April 27-29 at the Summit League Championship, held at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.