1 min read

Track & Field Claims Four Titles

Charlie Prien0

The University of South Dakota track and field teams added more hardware to their collection after breaking three school records and winning four events in a three-meet, three day swing through California.

The coyotes opened competition Thursday at the Pacific Coast Invitational, where Lydia Knapp broke two school records. Knapp threw 215 feet, 4 inches (65.63 meters) in the hammer throw and followed with a 179-7 (54.75 meters) toss in the discus, placing third in both events.

Later that day y at Mt.. San Antonio College Relays in Walnut, California, Alexus Sindelar recorded a fourth-place finish in the women’s steeplechase, clocking 10:48.03.

Action continued Friday across three venues. At Mt. SAC, USD claimed four event titles. Anna Willis cleared 14-9 (4.50 meters) to win the Elite B women’s pole vault, while Tre Young posted a personal best of 17-9 (5.41 meters) to top the men’s field.

Averi Schmeichel added another victory with a personal-best of 58.1 seconds in the women’s 400-meter hurdles. Natnael Kifle rounded out the wins with a 3:52.88 finish in the open section of the men’s 1,500 meters.

At the Beach Invitational, Knapp placed second in the hammer with a throw of 214-8 (65.44 meters).

At the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, Caleb Rivera won his heat in the 1,500 meters with a personal-best time of 3:43.65, while Mason Sindelar followed in second in the same heat at 3:45.05.

South Dakota wrapped up its weekend on Saturday with more record-breaking performances. Knapp reset her own school mark in the discus, throwing 180-0 (54.86 meters) to take third at the Beach Invitational.

Also in Long Beach, Sindelar took fourth in the 800-meter invite section, finishing at 1:49.6. At Mt. SAC, Mikael Grace added a runner-up finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.00 seconds.

The Coyotes return to action Wednesday, April 23, in Yankton for the Mount Marty Twilight meet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts