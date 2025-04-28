Track & Field Claims Four Titles

The University of South Dakota track and field teams added more hardware to their collection after breaking three school records and winning four events in a three-meet, three day swing through California.

The coyotes opened competition Thursday at the Pacific Coast Invitational, where Lydia Knapp broke two school records. Knapp threw 215 feet, 4 inches (65.63 meters) in the hammer throw and followed with a 179-7 (54.75 meters) toss in the discus, placing third in both events.

Later that day y at Mt.. San Antonio College Relays in Walnut, California, Alexus Sindelar recorded a fourth-place finish in the women’s steeplechase, clocking 10:48.03.

Action continued Friday across three venues. At Mt. SAC, USD claimed four event titles. Anna Willis cleared 14-9 (4.50 meters) to win the Elite B women’s pole vault, while Tre Young posted a personal best of 17-9 (5.41 meters) to top the men’s field.

Averi Schmeichel added another victory with a personal-best of 58.1 seconds in the women’s 400-meter hurdles. Natnael Kifle rounded out the wins with a 3:52.88 finish in the open section of the men’s 1,500 meters.

At the Beach Invitational, Knapp placed second in the hammer with a throw of 214-8 (65.44 meters).

At the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, Caleb Rivera won his heat in the 1,500 meters with a personal-best time of 3:43.65, while Mason Sindelar followed in second in the same heat at 3:45.05.

South Dakota wrapped up its weekend on Saturday with more record-breaking performances. Knapp reset her own school mark in the discus, throwing 180-0 (54.86 meters) to take third at the Beach Invitational.

Also in Long Beach, Sindelar took fourth in the 800-meter invite section, finishing at 1:49.6. At Mt. SAC, Mikael Grace added a runner-up finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.00 seconds.

The Coyotes return to action Wednesday, April 23, in Yankton for the Mount Marty Twilight meet.