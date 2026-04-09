Non-Conference meets

After playing back-to-back Summit League matchups, South Dakota Women’s Tennis went on the road for some non-conference games to finish their non-conference schedule.

First, the Coyotes played Creighton in Omaha. South Dakota lost the doubles point despite the doubles team of senior Selena Bird and freshman Ava Doddridge winning their matchup.

The Coyotes won the number one and two singles matches before losing the rest of the singles matches. Bird won 6-4, 6-3 in singles one, and sophomore Kayleigh Didderiens won 6-4, 7-5 in singles two. South Dakota lost the match 5-2 to the Bluejays.

The Coyotes then faced the No. 37 Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas, on April 3.

South Dakota lost the doubles point in doubles one a nd two, with doubles three going unfinished.

Bird lost in singles one to a ranked opponent. Singles three and six would also be lost by South Dakota, with the Jayhawks winning 4-0, with three singles matches going unfinished.

The Coyotes finish the season with three more Summit League matchups, starting with the Omaha Mavericks on Friday, April 10, in Vermillion at the USD tennis courts. South Dakota currently has a record of 5-12 and 1-2 in conference.

Photo Credit: Nate Margenthaler