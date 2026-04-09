Golf takes on Tiger Invitational

The South Dakota Men’s Golf team traveled to Columbia, Mo. for the Tiger Invitational on April 6 and 7.

Missouri took first place in their home meet, being the only team to finish in the negatives with a score of minus seven.

USD finished in eight place with a score of plus 21. South Dakota had the third best score in round one with a minus four, but struggled in round two and three with scores of plus eight and 17, respectively.

Sophomore Jack Holtz led the Coyotes with a score of plus five over the three rounds. Holtz was one of only eight players to earn an eagle on hole 17 in round one.

Senior Shoma Taguchi and junior Cole Witherow tied for 36 as the second best scores for USD. Junior Joe Rohlwing rounded out the scoring field for the Coyotes finishing 59 with a score of plus 10.

South Dakota beat conference rivals South Dakota State and Oral Roberts, as the Jackrabbits finished ninth and the Golden Eagles finished 15th.

The Coyotes go to the Hawkeye Invitational on April 20 and 21 for the final regular season meet before the Summit League Championships at the start of May.

Photo Credit: Nate Margenthaler