Cancelled meet turns into opportunity

South Dakota pole vaulters and high jumpers went to Lincoln, Neb., last Friday, April 3. They went to the Husker Spring Kickoff after the USD Early Bird meet, which was scheduled for April 3 and 4, was cancelled due to the weather.

Senior Landon Olson finished second in the men’s high jump with a height of 6’8,’’ and junior Maddie Olson finished third in the women’s high jump with a height of 5’5.’’

Three women’s pole vaulters went to the meet, with sophomore Anna Willis finishing second, junior Kailee Swart finishing fifth and freshman Ciana Stiefel taking sixth. Willis earned the peak performer of the week award for her silver medal finish.

The men’s pole vault team placed third through ninth at the meet, with junior Wyatt Stewart finishing the highest, earning the bronze medal.

Freshman Dutch Neuweiler earned a personal best in the men’s pole vault with a height of 5.15 meters. All the other athletes earned season bests at the meet.

South Dakota has scheduled the USD Snooze Button Classic for April 8 to replace the cancelled Early Bird meet. The team also heads to Sioux City for the Sioux City Relays on April 10 and 11.