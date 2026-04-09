Transfer portal changes

The new day and age of college basketball includes players transferring. South Dakota already has lots of players in the portal, with more than 1,000 players in the portal in both men’s and women’s basketball across the country.

Eight men’s basketball players have entered the portal as of April 7.

The eight players include junior guards Jordan Crawford and Isaac Bruns, freshman guards Uzziah Buntyn and Jesse McIntosh, redshirt freshman Evan Anderson and senior center Cameron Fens. The other two players are Shey Eberwein and Ashton Smith, who both left the team in the middle of the season.

Bruns led South Dakota in scoring, averaging 20.8 points per game in 20 games played before suffering a foot injury against North Dakota on Jan. 17.

Fens led USD in scoring in conference play, earning All-Summit League First Team and All-Defensive Team honors. Fens averaged 17.6 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game, ranking seventh and being the only player to average a double-double in the conference.

Crawford was also named to the All-Summit League Second Team after averaging 17 points per game in conference, ranking ninth.

Buntyn and Anderson also played big roles on the team. Buntyn started 25 of the 31 games, and Anderson started 21 of the 28 games they played.

McIntosh was the sixth man for South Dakota, averaging 7.5 points per game, the most off the bench for the Coyotes.

The team also loses seniors Caleb Kizer, Trent Hudgens and Silas Bennion. This makes for a total of 11 players that are currently gone from the team going into next year.

USD has eight players on the roster currently. This includes freshman guards Vince Buzelis and Luke Bruns, freshman forward Jonah Funk, redshirt sophomore forward Ethan Kizer, redshirt freshman Porter Ihnen, redshirt sophomore guard Jalen Hayes and Joziah Dotzler and junior forward Jake Brack.

Photo Credit: Sydney Kolln