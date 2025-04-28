Chadick, Havlickova Lead Tennis to 10-9 Finish

The South Dakota women’s tennis team closed the books on its season with an 10-9 overall record, and two Coyotes earning first-team All-Summit League honors.

Senior Grace Chadick led the team with a 22-5 overall record, including a 15-4 mark in duals and a 5-1 record in conference play. Her 0.815 winning percentage ranks among the best single-season marks in program history. Chadick’s 22 wins this season tie for sixth all time at USD. Her 57 career singles victories rank fifth on the school’s career chart.

Senior Bea Havlickova joined Chadick on the All Summit League’s first team, earning the honor for the third straight year. Havlickova finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in doubles wins (61) and ranks second in singles wins (65). She played at No. 1 singles for each of the past three seasons and finished 17-15 overall this spring, going 3-2 in Summit League play.

The Coyotes opened the year with fall tournaments before entering dual season in Jan. South Dakota picked up notable nonconference wins over Missouri State, Connecticut and Lamar, going2-4 in Summit League play. The Coyotes were dominant at neutral-site matches, finishing 8-1, but struggled on the road, going 1-6 away.

USD earned wins over Kansas City and St. Thomas in league action and capped the season with a 5-2 home win over Creighton. The Coyotes dropped three conference matches by a single point, including narrow 4-3 losses to Oral Roberts, North Dakota and Denver.

Chadick and Havlickova were the only seniors on the Coyotes roster, which now turns the teams focus to revamping for the 2025-26 campaign.