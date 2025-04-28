Women’s Golf Battles at Summit League Tournament

The Coyote women’s golf team swung away at the greens at the Summit League Tournament in Mesa, Arizona beginning on Sunday, April 20 at the Longbow Golf Course.

At the end of day one, the Coyotes tied with St. Thomas for a 317 (+33) team score, just five strokes behind Omaha in fifth place.

With the first 18 holes of the three-daySophomore Ella Greenburg led the way on the first day with three birdies, including two in the first three holes.

Behind Greenburg were juniors Catie Nekola and Emma Henningsson tied with shooting 79 (+8) on the day. Henningsson shot birdies on the first and third holes, and Nekola shot a birdie on the 13th hole.

Sophomore Ava Schroeder was tied in 32nd with a score of 81 (+10), and not far behind was sophomore Lara Gehring tied in 35th scoring 83 (+12).

The Coyotes began the second day of the tournament with their tee-off at 8:40 a.m. local time. Nekola finished the second day with an even par (71), moving into the top-15 individually. She shot four birdies on the day with three coming from the back nine.

Greenberg was the other Coyote in the top-25, shooting 75 (+4) on the second day. She also posted four birdies on the day. Gehring improved by nine strokes, moving up four spots into 31st. Her final score of the day was 74 (+3).

Schroeder sat tied for 34th with a score of 159 (+17) between the two days, and Henningsson was in 36th with a score of 160 (+18).

USD finished in seventh place after day two, eight strokes behind Omaha.

Final results can be found at goyotes.com.