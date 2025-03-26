Campus Activities Board Hosts Safari Themed Stuff-A-Buddy

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) hosted a themed Stuff-A-Buddy event on campus as an opportunity for students to have fun and meet new people. The event was hosted in the Muenster University Center (MUC) on Tuesday, March 25, with various activities taking place throughout the night.

In anticipation of the event, students started lining up as early as 30 minutes before, wrapping around the MUC Media Wall room. When the event had officially started at 4 p.m., students had the option to choose from various safari themed animals. The animals to choose from included hippos, lions, elephants, giraffes, cheetahs and rhinos.

After students had gotten through the line, they were able to find a spot and stuff their animal while enjoying the movie “Madagascar”. Various snacks were also provided for students during the event.

Stuff-A-Buddy is one of the more popular events the organization hosts throughout the year. CAB President Lauren Bushnell has been grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of the organization.

“We try to aim for one event each month, as well as partnering with other student organizations to create a more diverse and inclusive community experience,” Bushnell said. “This event gives students a chance to hang out and try something new, while making a homemade keepsake.”

CAB hosts these events to give students the ability to be active in the college community. Grace Johnson, CAB’s Vice President of Programming, was excited to help students pick out their favorite stuffed animal.

“This event is a fun way to help students be involved, have fun, de-stress and leave with a fun stuffed animal,” Johnson said. “I love seeing other students having fun and enjoying our events.”

Johnson added that she enjoys being able to have the opportunity to be a part of CAB and serve on the executive board as she gets the chance to plan new and unique events for students.

“We hope to foster community and engagement at USD, promote unique experiences and help students unwind and have fun,” Johnson said.

CAB will continue to host events throughout the rest of the semester. Their next event will be April Showers Bring May Flowers on April 15 at 11:00 a.m. in the MUC pit. Students will be able to build their own block succulents and flowers.