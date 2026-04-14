Celebrating Life, Culture and Community 

Students and community members have the opportunity to immerse themselves into an experience of Native traditions and culture. The 52nd Annual Wacipi, Under the Star Nation: Generations Rising, is on April 11 and 12 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.

Melody Scott is Co-president of Tiospaye Student Council and a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

“If you’ve never been to a Wacipi, which is often called a powwow, is a celebration of life, culture and community,” Scott said. “It brings people together, near or far, to share songs, dances, stories and traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. It is a social gathering to connect with everyone to learn, observe and be part of something special.”

The festivities begin on Saturday, April 11, with doors opening at 10:00 a.m. Grand entries will be at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“Dancers enter the arena led by veterans, elders and honored guests,” Scott said. “Throughout the event, you will see a variety of dance categories accompanied by drum groups, as well as intertribal, where everyone is welcome and invited to join.”

Another grand entry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Performances and competitions include native dancers and drummers from throughout the state and region. While Wacipi is full of different festivities, Scott’s favorite part would be after the celebration is over.

“We have a little debrief circle with everyone where we share something that is special from that day,” Scott said. “This moment is happy, funny and sad, but we connect a little closer with one another. This moment is special to me because it shows how USD has given me a community to lean on and enjoy this weekend with.”

Tiospaye wants students to know that this event is not just limited to those that are Native, but for everyone of all backgrounds to join in on the fun.

“Wacipi is one of the most welcoming ways to learn about Indigenous cultures and it is right here at USD,” Scott said. “Attending shows support for fellow peers and community members, and it helps build understanding across cultures. Whether you come to learn, listen or just experience something new, you will enjoy yourself one way or another.”

Admission is free for the event and dinner will be provided by Heck’s BBQ on Saturday night.

“The USD Wacipi is not an exclusive event just for Native Americans, it is a living cultural gathering to embrace who you are. To those who are interested in attending, come with an open mind and a spirit of respect,” Scott said. “Wacipi is about a community, and that includes you. This event is open to anyone and everyone, so come and see what it is about.”