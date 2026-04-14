Hundreds Gather for No Kings Protest

Over 300 people gathered in downtown Vermillion for the No Kings Protest on March 28. The group started at the corner of East Cherry and Pine Street, and walked their way through USD’s campus, ending at Ratingen Platz.

Betty Smith was one member of a subcommittee that helped host the event. Volunteers served as security, ensuring people could safely cross streets. There was also a nurse on call for first aid.

“My role was really hosting and helping run this desk,” Smith said. “We’re encouraging people to check their voter registration, and we’re hoping that lots of people will make sure that they’re registered because the cure for what ails us is voting.”

Maxine Johnson was one of the speakers at the event. She believes that the message of the event was simple, that we need to care for one another, and to really look at what’s going on in this country. Johnson writes a weekly column where she often quotes Mr. Rogers, so she shared some of his quotes at the protest.

The following is an example of a quote that she shared, “The values we care about the deepest, and the movements within society that support those values, command our love. When those things that we care about so deeply become endangered, we become enraged, and what a healthy thing that is. Without it, we would never stand up and speak out for what we believe.”

For people who are afraid to attend the demonstration, Johnson shared that people can come, but don’t have to participate.

“You can just stand and be a silent spectator, that’s really what I do most of the time,” Johnson said. “I just think it’s important to show quiet support. You don’t have to be noisy or anything, or play in a band or anything, and I admire the folks who organized it.”

Smith shared her reasoning as to why hundreds of people gathered to protest what the government is doing.

“I think so many people are frustrated, because they know that what they’re seeing is wrong. It’s unconstitutional,” Smith said. “These are not presidential powers. These are powers of Congress, and I think people feel very frustrated about not being able to do anything. The one thing we do have is our voice, and so today was a way for people to use their voice and say no. This is not us.”

Smith hopes that there is one main thing that people take away from their demonstration.

“I want people to know that there’s hope,” Smith said. “There have been millions and millions of people across the United States who have come out today. I’m hoping that that’s a message to the United States Congress that they need to stand up and use their constitutional powers to put an end to this imperial presidency.”