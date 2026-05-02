From Earth Day to Earth Month

Greening Vermillion kicked off Earth Days starting April 18 with the annual Volunteer Day at Spirit Mound Historic Prairie, and runs until April 26. Vermillion Earth Days are free community wide events and activities hosted across town and on campus.

Geoffrey Gray-Lobe is the Clay County Commissioner and is the community organizer for the Sierra Club.

“It feels like just a matter of time till we’ll need to start moving to a full ‘Earth Month’ calendar,” Gray-Lobe said.

Earth Day in Vermillion used to be a one-day event with litter clean-ups or potlucks. Since 2014, Greening Vermillion started coordinating and promoting activities that last over a span of multiple days with more events being added each year. These events include trivia night, free movie, book discussion and outdoor volunteering. New additions to this list included bird safety and a bike tour.

“I’m looking forward to being in community with others who care about the environment and are excited to devote some of their time and energy to the cause,” Gray-Lobe said.

Gray-Lobe looked forward to the Volunteer Day at Spirit Mound Historic Prairie. Volunteer day is part of the management strategy used to address the challenge of 320 acres of grasses and wildflowers that are constantly in danger of being overrun by trees. Between 20 to 30 people spent the morning walking the prayer with loppers and cutting down the little trees that are found.

Anna Moore is an instructor for the university’s sustainability department and helps organize Earth Days.

“One of the benefits of having a variety of events is that there are options for different interests and abilities,” Moore said. “For example, the talk about Bird Friendly Cities doesn’t require walking or standing.”

The library hosts activities that are specifically for kids, and other events that are meant for all ages like the Party for the Planet. There are events that are also geared towards both the college students and community members, like the Earth Day Fair and clothing swap. Ellie Goetzinger is the President of the Environmental Club, which hosts this event.

“During our Clothing Swap event, students can take as many clothing items as desired,” Goetzing said. “The beauty about this event is that it promotes secondhand fashion and how fun it can be.”

The fair and swap will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 22. Students are encouraged to talk with local vendors at the fair and to visit the MUC Pit for the Clothing Swap. Collection bins will be out on campus and students are encouraged to place any unwanted clothing in the bins.

“The Clothing Swap is a beneficial activity for students and community members as it encourages secondhand fashion,” Goetzinger said. “ Secondhand fashion is a great way to be creative and find clothes that are unique to you and not a store.” Goetzinger said.

The Clothing Swap can prevent items from ending up in the landfills. This event also donates any leftover clothing items to Charlie’s Closet and The Rack at the Vermillion Middle School.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people who care about our planet learning, taking action and enjoying time together,” Moore said. “We can do more in community than we can do alone.” To learn more, the event schedule can be found on posters around the campus and community or Greening Vermillion’s website.