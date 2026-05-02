USD Hosts Dance Marathon Fundraiser

The Children’s Miracle Network hosts a fundraiser called the Dance Marathon, in which many universities and other organizations participate in the fundraiser. The University of South Dakota was one of the many universities to host.

Dakotathon lasts twelve hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In the SCSC, Dakotathon hosted a variety of events, alongside the main dancing stage, in order to raise money for the Sanford’s Children Hospital. Some of the events featured were a basketball tournament and a talent show featuring kids from the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Among the USD students and organizations advertising the event was Evan Payer, an executive for Dakotathon. He mentioned that since Dakotathon is partnering with an organization not affiliated with USD, it takes more effort.

“There is definitely a lot that goes into creating an event like Dakotathon,” Payer said. “Since it involves both the university and the surrounding community, there are many different parts behind the scenes,”

Although the event’s primary goal was to fundraise for the Sanford Children’s Hospital, it wasn’t their only objective.

“Going into the event, one of my biggest goals was to help create more awareness and get more people engaged in what Dakotathon stands for,” Payer said.

Alongside fundraising for the Stanford’s Children Hospital, Dakotathon also helps raise awareness to the Children’s Miracle Network and their hospitals.

“Beyond the fundraising itself, it creates a sense of unity, and I think that is what makes events like this so meaningful to the community as a whole,” Payer said.

Overall, Dakotathon raised $122,301.29 this year and two million since Dakothan started at USD.