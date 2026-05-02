PAVE: Walk a mile, Denim Day, Executive Applications

PAVE’s annual Walk a Mile event is a symbolic march that aims to raise awareness and promote prevention of sexual, domestic and gender-based violence. The group’s overall mission is to connect the student body with the Title IX office, and to stand up against sexual assault and sexual violence on campus.

Tiffany Paretti is the President of PAVE and walked 11 laps around the track at the Wellness Center with other students.

“I think that the main takeaway for this is that we really want people to experience the mission of PAVE,” Paretti said. “During each lap, truly think about why we’re walking today and what it really stands for.”

In three words, Paretti said the message of the event was together, mission and powerful.

The event also had a table for students to grab drinks, such as Bubbl’r, water and Liquid IV. There were also snacks, including goldfish and granola bars. The group even had PAVE t-shirts, stickers and tumblers for students to take.

The organization’s last event for the spring semester is Denim Day on Wednesday, April 29. Students, faculty and community members can wear jeans to show their support for survivors. The group will be tabling in the MUC from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Executive positions for PAVE are currently open and will close on Wednesday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. The following day, the interview process will start.

“The new executive team and old PAVE executive team will all be at Denim Day together,” Paretti said. “It’s kind of a great transition for that new executive team to start off their terms right.”

For students who were unable to attend the Walk a Mile, Paretti wants them to know that they can get involved with PAVE and support their mission even during the summer months in between school years.

“PAVE is just a really great organization because we focus a lot more on outreach, and it’s a lot of taking that step back and really thinking about those survivors and how we can support them through things,” Paretti said. “Everytime that students use the bathroom, we have our mission statement (on the bathroom door), and our steps to take if someone were to endure something like that.”