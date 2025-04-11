When people talk about anime films, the conversation usually relates to movies made by Studio Ghibli or are connected in some way to a popular television series. Rarely do films outside of these two criteria get mentioned in popular discussion, which is a shame. I’ve found many of these more obscure movies to be just as high quality and endearing as their more popular counterparts.

One of these films, “The Night is Short, Walk on Girl,” not only has some of the best art direction and fun writing I’ve seen in media, but is also one of my favorite films ever. Since I have been unable to watch a new movie for a few weeks, I figured I would try and express why I love this movie so much.

Released in 2017 and directed by Masaaki Yuasa, this film follows a young college student who decides to finally ask out his longtime crush on an eventful night where the entire city they live in is bustling with life.

What follows is a series of vignettes that follow the young man repeatedly failing to get the attention of the girl as they both travel through the city, encountering a host of oddball characters who teach them life lessons.

It’s a relatively straightforward love story that is jam-packed with absurd moments that range from the characters’ competing in a drinking competition with a mob boss to befriending the God of Used Books. Amongst its absurdity, it includes down-to-earth moments as well, where characters ruminate about their philosophies on life.

This balance between cartoony silliness and discussions about life did a fantastic job of utterly gripping me when I first watched it in high school. This is one of the motifs of director Masaaki Yuasa, whose work always presents a wonderfully surreal world that’s brimming with color before bringing you back to earth with portrayals of relatable thoughts and emotions. One notable instance of this occurs in the final act of the story, where the inner turmoil of one of the characters is personified with the character’s different personas battling each other in a gorgeous sequence.

It’s not a perfect film as its middle half is noticeably weaker and less vibrant than other parts, and its short length and fast pace could make some first-time viewers a bit confused. It’s a film, though, that is benefited by multiple rewatches, not only to pick up on all the fun details in its animation, but to also be reminded of the many life-affirming messages in its story. Its statements on compassion and how we are all connected in some way have always left me emotional and inspired, even after several rewatches.

I do not feel everyone will have the same experience I had when I first watched this movie, which is alright as I acknowledge that it’s not the most heart-wrenching story out there. I believe its unique, stylized look and jovial plot make for a good time no matter who you are.