Local Filmmakers Rise to a 48-Hour Challenge

Students and local filmmakers recently faced the challenge of creating a short film within 48 hours. The Vermillion Cultural Association hosts the Fool’s 48 Short Film Project annually to promote local filmmakers by providing a platform for them to gain real-world experience.

Students involved in a directing for video and film class at USD participated in the festival to implement their knowledge onto the big screen. Liam Mechling is one of the students who participated in the event. He emphasized the challenges posed from creating a project in a brief time period, noting that the adversities from this event are what made this a valuable learning experience.

“I think it creates a much more meaningful environment to a real shooting set,” Mechling Said. “Obviously there will be some deviations, but the core principle of making something good and complete in just 48 hours is a real and immediate challenge for anyone, including the students.”

The weekend kicked off with a randomized drawing to delegate genre assignments to each group participating in the competition. Subsequently, each team began their journey by devising scripts and storyboards to capture their creative ideas on film. Teams who failed to complete their projects within the allotted time-frame, were dismissed from participating further in the event. This year, 10 out of the 12 registered teams completed the challenge.

Jozie Kumm, another USD student who participated, shared deeper insight into the Fool’s 48 Short Film Project and its significance within the community.

“The festival is a non-competitive event where community members come together and have fun to share different ideas and perspectives through various film submissions, including humorous and thought provoking pieces on topics like gender-stereotypes,” Kumm said.

Films premiered at the Coyote Twin Theatre to showcase each teams’ hard work to members of the community. A panel of judges reviewed each film to select the Best Picture recipient for both a townie and student team. This year’s Best Townie Picture was awarded to East Park Productions for their film “A Farewell Kiss.” The Best Student Picture was Grandma’s Favorites for their film “The Portal.” The People’s Choice award, determined by the audience’s vote, was awarded to the Feral Cat Party for their film “Daring Exploits of Intrepid Women.” Winners received a cash prize and keepsake golden VHS tape to commemorate their achievements.

The 2025 Fool’s 48 Short Film Project showcase can be viewed on the Coyote Twin Theater’s Youtube Channel. More information regarding the Fool’s 48 Short Film Project can be found at https://www.vermculture.org/fools48.