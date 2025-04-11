The Vex & The Verm: Is It All Just Too Much?

Is it all just too much? Does it seem like everything just keeps piling up until the stack meets its inevitable fate with gravity?

I’ve been doing a lot this semester, Co-Producing Coyote News, running the social media for Arts & Sciences, recording the SGA meetings, writing this column, taking 16 credits, and trying to keep a social life on top of it all.

Not to mention I’m thinking about where I am going to live for the summer and I’m worrying about the internship I have lined up for the summer. I just keep thinking that I may not be good enough for it.

It doesn’t help that I don’t have time to even congratulate myself for getting the internship. I just keep thinking about all I have to do and that the opportunity could be taken away.

I fear that I will get an email and it will say something like, “we’re sorry to inform you that we don’t have the funds to support your position this summer,” or something like that. I have this fear that it could all be taken away.

When it comes down to it though, I need to simply just expect that I have it now and to be happy with that. I can’t let the fear of losing it keep me from enjoying it.

I keep applying to and agreeing to do all these things and on the one hand I need to take in all the opportunities while I can, but on the other, I need to start having a balance between my life and what I think it should be.

You win some, you lose most. That’s something my friend once said to me…today in class. But that’s okay. It’s alright to break as long as you get back up. Because when you’re on the floor you can’t fall any further.

I don’t know, maybe none of this makes any sense, perhaps it’s all over the place, like my brain.