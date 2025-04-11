South Dakota Residents Protest “Hands Off”

On Saturday, April 5, thousands of South Dakota residents from across the state gathered in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Brookings to join the national “Hands Off” protest.

The event was a part of the national 50501 project, which aimed and succeeded at holding 50 protests across all 50 states in just one day.

Protesters assembled in front of the State Capitol Building in Pierre, holding signage expressing their opposition to the actions and policies aligned with the most recent U.S. government administration.

Many individuals in attendance at these events voiced their concerns by echoing the language used by the official “Hands Off,” website. The official “Hands Off” website states that the movement is a “nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history.”

The demonstrations in South Dakota mirror similar protests which took place nationally, with attendees advocating for increased governmental accountability and transparency within both government and corporate settings.

50501 is a grassroots activist movement that is organized by independent volunteers. The movement emphasizes the use of peaceful protest and does not tolerate violence of any kind.