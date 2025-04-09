SDBOR Approves New Summer Rates

A proposal was sent to the South Dakota Board of Regents to determine a potential change in summer housing prices due to the increase of students wanting to stay in Vermillion over the summer.

When it comes to summer in Vermillion, situations can vary, as some students on campus go home, move away for internships or stay in Vermillion. While many students live off campus, there are students that stay on campus as well. An email was sent out by University Housing on April 7 announcing a change in the on-campus living rates for students in the summer.

A meeting was held last week between South Dakota Board of Regents members where tuition, rates and fees were approved for the upcoming school year. During the meeting, it was approved that summer rates for on campus housing at USD would be increased and billing would be different in comparison to past years.

Students who stayed during the entire summer in the past would be initially billed, however, they would then be refunded a prorated amount once moved out. However, this summer, the payment process and rates will be different for students. Instead, students living in on campus housing facilities will be charged for the exact amount of weeks they plan on staying in on-campus housing.

In the email sent out to students by University Housing it stated, “The new summer 2025 costs for living on campus are $170 per week for a suite and $180 per week for an apartment.”

Alishba Irfan is a USD student staying on campus over the summer and was shocked to see the increase for summer housing.

“Last year it was between $700 and $800 for all three months and now it’s $170 per week which will be around $1500+ for all three months,” Irfan said. “Considering campus is closed and therefore lots of campus jobs unavailable, I see this as a really unfair and huge increase for summer rates.”

Ifran had added that she cares about the increase because it affects many international students like herself.

In addition to students who are living on campus during the summer, two students are concerned about what this change could mean for the potential future. Sophie Schweback, a USD freshman, is worried about whether the school would decide to increase rates for next school year due to the condition of the dorms.

“If the university really needs to raise prices they should also be committed to upgrading the dorms to make it worth the cost,” Schweback said.

Another sophomore on campus, Makayla Sherwood, disagrees with the living rates on campus changing.

“I think if they want to raise the rates of housing, they need to be more accepting of the people who do not want to live on campus,” Sherwood said.

At the moment, only summer rates for living on campus have changed and there is no decision on whether that will fall into the future as well.

Students were able to respond to a form attached to an email to secure a room for the summer, which will soon be followed by an official summer 2025 application in the next few weeks.