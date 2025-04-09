Newman Center Celebrates 60th Anniversary

On April 5, the Newman Center invited alumni and current students to help celebrate 60 years of being a part of the Vermillion community. During the event there were over 160 people that had attended. Alumni were able to reconnect with the community they had once been a part of during their college days. To help celebrate this milestone for the center, the attendees enjoyed an evening meal and the alumni got the opportunity to tour the building and see how far it has come throughout the years.

The current priest at the Newman Center, Father John Rutten, is a former USD student, who has utilized his time at the Newman Center watching both the organization and campus community grow..“The church has had a meaningful contribution to the formation of young people here at the university for 60 years,” Father Rutten said.

He added that any business being around for 60 years is significant. Dating back to 1964, many business and community leaders have come out of the Newman Center.

“When I recognize what the Newman Center is doing for young people by awakening their desire for faith and helping them find friendships of meaning and discovering the purpose for which they were made and why it is that they desire to grow and gain skills and to contribute to the world,” Father Rutten said.

Many students have become a part of the Newman Center over the course of their collegiate careers, some even credit a part of their success to those who attend the center.

Maria Evans is a current senior who has attended the Newman Center since the start of her sophomore year. One of her fondest memories while being a part of the Newman Center has been going on a mission trip to Peru over spring break last year.

“The Newman Center for me has been a very uplifting and supportive community,” Evans said. “It is a spot where I can go to and rely on a community when things in life are going good or bad.”

Evans added that she is excited to be a part of the community during their 60th anniversary and is inspired to see how far the Newman Center has come.

The Newman Center hosts various events for students at USD wanting to continue exploring their faith in college or searching for a community to be a part of. The Newman Center offers students to explore their faith through retreats, daily masses, intramural activities, bible studies, mission trips abroad, and hangout sessions to get to know their peers. As well as that, the center hosts dollar dinner every Thursday which is open to anyone wanting a home cooked meal.