The Good, The Bad and The Missing TV

How big are the dorm rooms? In North Complex, where I have been living for the past two years, they are 10’7” x 15’4”. That is about 165 square feet shared between two people. I’ve lived in less than 83 square feet to call my own for two years.

After a while this takes a toll on oneself. You start to feel suffocated by the concrete walls and the musty air.

Don’t get me wrong I love my roommate but living with someone that close for so long is difficult. And I’m sure that he can say the same thing about me.

It’s made it so that even the littlest things start to bother me. I was simply laying on the futon watching T.V. and he came into the room. He didn’t say or do anything but it gave the same feeling as when your sibling barges into your room and won’t stop bothering you.

There are also these fun nice moments though where we just talk about our days and things happening in our lives and those moments do feel nice. Sometimes though you just need a moment to yourself, to veggie out on the futon and lose track of time.

To make everything worse a few nights ago I came back to my room to find that the T.V. was gone. I still have not asked him where it has gone but considering his girlfriend lives on the same floor, I have an idea.

This was honestly more devastating to me than anything. This solace device had given me so much comfort and now was just gone.

It is also a little upsetting considering that we agreed that I would bring the futon and mini fridge if he brought the TV.

To make a long story short I am just excited to be moving into my own space. Even if the area is not much bigger than the 165 square feet, at least it will all be mine.