Summer 2025 Movie Preview

Here is a quick list of movies coming out this summer that I recommend keeping an eye out for.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” (May 23)

The recent Mission: Impossible films have shown themselves to be some of the best offerings the series has ever had, leaving me with much faith in this supposed finale. Taking place directly after the previous film, it follows Ethan Hunt’s (Tom Cruise) continued attempts to stop the Artificial Intelligence program, Entity, from falling into the wrong hands. This finale promises some of the most heart-pumping action in the series so far, and ensures a look back at everything leading up to this newest addition to the series.

“The Phonencian Scheme” (May 30)

Wes Anderson has proven himself a master of his filmmaking style, crafting films that look like nothing else, all the while delivering some of the funniest writing in recent memory. He’s one of my favorite modern directors, and while his previous work, “Asteroid City,” did not blow me away, this new film looks extremely promising. The film follows businessman Zsa-Zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), who, alongside his daughter, becomes embroiled in corporate conspiracy and assassination attempts as he attempts to give away his fortune.

“Elio” (June 20)

Pixar, for as beloved as their movies are, has been on a downturn in recent years. Their previous film, “Elemental,” did not make that big of an impact culturally and their other films suffered a lot from the pandemic. While “Elio” looks promising, it has had a noticeably troubled development, as it was originally supposed to be released early last year. The film follows a young boy who gets abducted by aliens who mistake him for an ambassador of Earth. I imagine this will be a fun film for the family, but I’m curious if it will be able to recapture the magic of Pixar’s earlier works.

“Superman” (July 11)

Superhero fatigue is very much a real thing, but there are two movies from this genre coming out this summer that genuinely have me excited. The first of these is James Gunn’s “Superman,” which looks to tell the origin of the superhero in a fun and colorful way that calls back to the comics and 1970s Superman films. It will follow a young Superman (David Corenswet) who grapples with his role as a superhero as otherworldly friends and foes change his life forever. This new era of DC media looks to be promising as more risks are being taken while retelling the stories of the company’s famous characters.

“Eddington” (July 18)

In a climate of constant political discourse, “Eddington” by Ari Aster seems to be taking a dark comedic approach to recent controversies, mainly the conversation around the COVID-19 pandemic. The film follows a small town sheriff and mayor who butt heads over how their town should react to a virus, ultimately resulting in media warfare as the town decides on who they want to support. This stacked movie promises to make you laugh while also delivering social commentary that many might find relatable.

“Weapons” (August 8)

Zach Cregger’s previous film, “Barbarian,” was a surprisingly subversive horror film that had some intensely scary moments to it. His newest film, from the initial trailer alone, looks to be even more shocking. The film follows a group of adults who attempt to unravel why 17 children disappear in a town overnight. The trailer does an excellent job of building up suspense for this mystery, resulting in an extremely compelling film that I am very excited for.

These are just a few of the films I am looking forward to this summer, though there are still a lot of other compelling movies that I encourage everyone to keep an eye out for.