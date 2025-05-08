Summer Break Should be Shorter

Summer break is swiftly approaching, and many students will not be on campus again until next semester.

I have always loved summer break. The weather is beautiful, and you have the opportunity to be outdoors more.

You can lounge by the pool, soaking up the sun, or you can wait until it gets dark outside to sit by the fireplace and roast smores.

More importantly, though, summer gives us the chance to rest. We need time to recharge and reset.

It is essential to our well-being and health. After all, there is the famous saying that you cannot pour from an empty cup.

This begs the question, though, how much rest is too much? Should summer break be shorter?

Imagine if we had more holiday breaks throughout the year.

It would be wonderful to have more long weekends to look forward to while we are grinding away at our daily obligations and work.

Summer break only happens once a year. This makes it extremely difficult to cram everything you want to do in such a set amount of time.

There are vacations you want to take, places you want to travel, people you want to see. It is one of the busiest times of the year and sometimes you don’t have the opportunity to do everything you want to do.

This creates unnecessary pressure, and you may start to see the season as something to dread rather than to look forward to.

There is also the issue of one having too much free time on your hands. The number of times that I have heard my friends say that they ended up being bored during summer break is substantial.

Even though I work full-time during summer, I have found myself in an extreme rut that was hard to climb out of.

There’s something about having a routine that puts you back into place and sets you up for overall success.

There are a few drawbacks to the summer weather. The heat and humidity are certainly not for everyone.

I may be a bit biased when I say that an extra long weekend during the Fall would be delightful because of the cool and crisp weather.

More breaks during winter would also be lovely because, tell me, who really wants to walk across campus for classes when it is cold and snowy outside?

If we had a shorter summer break, and longer weekends throughout the year, I believe that we would not have to wait until once a year to finally relax and take a break.

It would give us more time to be fully present in our lives and to enjoy every season to its full potential.