Theatre majors take on the Big Apple

Six theatre performance majors from the University of South Dakota 2026 graduating class visited New York City to take classes, audition and begin networking in the professional world.

As part of the trip’s itinerary, the group had the opportunity to take part in two in-person intensives that were related to TV/film and musical theatre.

“For both of our panels we got to perform a three piece package of monologues and songs to agents and some casting directors,” Grace Engstrom, a musical theatre major who attended the trip, said. “We were able to receive feedback and get to know each other better. It was a really great way to get our names into the profession world and get to know some industry professionals who we could potentially have the opportunity to work with in the future.”

For Engstrom, her favorite part of the trip was getting the chance to see how the profession works and explore the city in a new way.

“I got to explore a lot on my own and learn new things I never knew before and see how the industry truly is a welcoming place, even for those with less experience,” Engstrom said. “Even though it is competitive, everyone wants you to succeed and that was a really amazing thing to see. I also got to see 3 really great Broadway shows while in the city.”

A main takeaway that Engstrom took from this experience was the reminder to know herself as a performer and stay true to who she is in this “field of possibility.”

“I learned that it’s okay for everything not to happen all at once, especially as someone newly entering the business,” Engstrom said. “It doesn’t have to be scary and stressful. There is so much good that can come from auditioning and learning new things. As performers, we are constantly students continuing to learn and grow, and that is okay.”

The theatre trip to New York is an annual event for the department and their graduating classes. It gave students a chance to gain some real-world experience in their field.

“New York is a market that I someday hope to live in and explore, and it gave me the knowledge and tools to begin that journey, even if I don’t end up in New York right away,” Engstrom said. “It taught me so much in such a short time, and even gave me confidence to know that this is what I am meant to do with my life. I can’t wait to get to explore the opportunities of the professional world so much more post-graduation.”