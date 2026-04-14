Housing Development Seeks Vermillion Community

A group of community members are bringing the first cohousing development to Vermillion, after the idea started many years ago.

Dakota Prairie Commons, the cohousing organization, was first inspired by former USD faculty, public school teachers and Vermillion local residents. The motive behind pursuing the cohousing development is to fight social isolation and promote community for all ages, whether it be singles, families or elderly residents.

“It’s an intentional community, where you can feel not so socially isolated, and still have your own home,” Lana Svien, former chair of USD’s physical therapy department and original founder of Dakota Prairie Commons, said.

During COVID, the original group was looking at YouTube videos to learn more about cohousing-how to start it, fund it and what steps would be needed to take action. They have traveled across the nation to attend informational conferences and visit current cohousing sites, including stops in North Carolina, Minneapolis and Iowa.

The location of the new cohousing units is set for five acres, which is part of the bigger 15-acre plot on the corner of Crawford and Main Street.

“There’s cohousing places everywhere, mostly on the coast, but they’re starting to become popular in the Midwest,” Susanne Skyrm, another founding member of Dakota Prairie Commons and former USD professor of music, said.

The new development is going to include a commonhouse, which will be the space for residents to socialize together while eating meals, doing laundry, etc. The common house is also set to have guest rooms for residents who may have visitors or family staying over.

Following the construction of the commonhouse, the next step is to build the first eight housing units. These units are planned to be within walking distance to the commonhouse, with sidewalks and a main street connecting all the units.

“It’s designed to run into your neighbors a lot, so you’re not just going directly to your garage from your car and you’re never seeing anybody,” Diane Leja, Dakota Prairie Common founder, said.

Other outdoor amenities for the cohousing community will include a community garden, and dog park, which gives residents more opportunities to connect with one another.

“Another aspect of cohousing that appeals to me a lot is sustainability,” Skyrm said. “It’s a lighter way to live on the Earth. Everyone doesn’t have to share a turkey roaster or a lawn mower. We all have one.”

Currently, Dakota Prairie Commons has 10 equity members, who have put money into this process. One of these members comes all the way from North Carolina, who fell in love with Vermillion and the idea of cohousing, and will be moving to Vermillion in a few weeks.

“We’ve had enormous support from the county officials, city officials, city engineer, you name it,” Svien said.

The tentative plan is to have the common house and the first eight units done by the end of 2028, in hopes to break ground this fall with weather permitting.

“We kind of made a social pact that we are going to do things together and look out for each other,” Becky Rider, founding and equity member, said. “Take care of the dog, get the mail when you’re gone and have a meal together. We’re already doing these things, just in our own houses.”

For more information on the co-housing development, Dakota Prairie Commons will be hosting an in-person informational session on Thursday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. in the Kozak Room at the Vermillion Public Library.