North Complex foresees new changes

When students return in the fall, a new look of North Complex will be underway. Olson Hall will undergo construction starting Friday, May 15.

USD is making these changes to ensure the residence halls are in good condition and accommodate the changes of students’ needs. The university is striving to match those needs as much as possible.

Tristan Beck, Director of Housing, has been working behind the scenes during this process.

“My role has been to coordinate resident feedback for potential changes they want to see and to coordinate logistics for housing while Olson Hall is offline,” Beck said. “Part of this is managing where students will be living, part of this is coordinating furniture moving and purchasing.”

Multiple aspects of Olson Hall will receive new upgrades to enhance residential living.

“Two significant updates include the addition of an elevator and changing from large, common use bathrooms, to private, single person use bathrooms. The change with bathrooms will be a big increase for safety and there will also be more toilets and showers per floor,” Beck said. “For some additional changes, the laundry machines are being doubled, the kitchens are being moved to have exterior access to allow for better ventilation and the beds will be self-lofting similar to Richardson.”

Brian Limoges, Assistant VP of Facilities Management, stated that the cost of the project is estimated to be about $10,300,000.

“The plan is every other year to complete another residence hall renovation due to budget constraints,” Limoges said.

While Olson Hall is under construction, the university is working to ensure there is as little disruption as possible to the residents. Contractors will have a designated space for their work around the residence halls to keep traffic flows maintained.

Construction is expected to be done in fall 2027, just in time for the start of the new school year.

Photo Credit: Addi Sporleder