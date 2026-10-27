Halloween movies for the holiday

Halloween brings candy, costumes and scares. As one of the most popular holidays, Halloween has generated a plethora of movies, especially within one of the most-used genres in media: horror.

Horror can be watched at any time, as not every horror movie is specifically a Halloween movie. However the atmosphere of a good scare invites horror films onto the screen on an October night.

From family-friendly scares for children, to shocking horror movies that can make people afraid of the dark, Halloween offers a wide variety of films to watch. In honor of the famous holiday coming up in a few days, here’s some Halloween movies to watch while celebrating the spooky season.

Starting off the list with a classic slasher series is the “Friday the 13th” franchise. Jason Voorhees is one of the most recognizable slashers in horror, and with 11 official films-10 original and one reboot- as well as a crossover with the famous Freddy Kruger, there is a wide variety of films to choose from in the series.

Viewers do not necessarily need to watch previous installments to enjoy a particular film in the series, so they can start at almost any point and enjoy a slasher classic.

From a summer camp to the hockey-mask-wearing killer traveling to space, viewers can find nearly any type of setting in the series. While the movies may not be the greatest horror films ever made, viewers can never go wrong with the classics.

Moving to a 2000s family classic, director Raja Gosnell’s live-action “Scooby Doo” movies are a fun two-film series filled with humor and questionable jokes that most children may not understand. The films provide an enjoyable experience for viewers of all ages.

Laughable CGI and over-the-top plots that replicate the old animated series provide relief from the constant scares that Halloween can bring. Memorable performances, such as Matthew Lillard as Shaggy and Linda Cardellini as Velma, add a charm that is rare for live-action adaptations.

Overall, “Scooby Doo” is a humor filled flashback for both kids and adults.

Moving back to horror, the unique series, “Fear Street” is bound to turn some heads. The Netflix trilogy explores three different eras of horror, with the first film taking place in 1994 and using a retro style similar to “Scream” and “Stranger Things.”

The second installment takes place in 1978 and has the feel of a classic camp slasher, similar to the previously mentioned “Friday the 13th.” The final film takes place in 1666 and follows a darker folk-horror story before connecting the trilogy back in 1994.

The series offers a variety of horror styles with several different killers, along with genuinely scary scenes that do not hold back. Overall, the variety makes “Fear Street” a great binge-watch for the Halloween season.

Looking for a family friendly yet still scary movie? “Coraline” is the film to watch. “Coraline” does a fantastic job using stop-motion animation style to let its creative story flourish.

The film’s great visuals are paired with a dreamlike atmosphere, creating a unique experience that is difficult to replicate.

For a movie intended for children, “Coraline” is surprisingly scary. Several moments induce anxiety and leave viewers unsettled because of the bizarre and, at times, off-putting the characters look and act.

Not only does the film look amazing, but it also sounds great. The voice acting matches the characters perfectly, and the score complements the visuals, making “Coraline” a great Halloween watch.

For science-fiction lovers, both “Alien” and “The Thing” are similar yet exceptional science-fiction horror films that can make viewers’ hearts race.

Both films feature terrifying enemies, offer little chance of escape and center on extraterrestrial beings. Set in space, “Alien” (1979) emphasizes the isolation of a space crew trapped aboard a ship while confronting the frightening answer to the question: “Who -or what- is out there?”

The film’s use of tight spaces and a power dynamic that is unfavorable to the humans creates an uncomfortable and frightening watch.

“The Thing” (1982) uses a slow burn of paranoia as a group of scientists stranded in Antarctica deal with an alien species that can perfectly assimilate and imitate any organism . As trust within the group begins to deteriorate, even viewers are left unsure who is and is not the enemy.

These were just some of the many Halloween and horror movies to watch during the upcoming weekend holiday, but the choices are nearly endless. In the end, it’s up to the viewers on how they will spend Halloween night, but they should consider adding some of these films to their watchlist.