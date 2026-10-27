VPD introduces Blue Envelope Program

The Vermillion Police Department has recently implemented a new program to help bridge gaps between officers and local community members.

The NPS-AID Blue Envelope Program is geared towards individuals with specialized needs, who may face communication barriers when dealing with distressing situations.

Vermillion Police Chief Crystal Brady emphasized that “it’s always helpful when officers go into a situation, that they know as much about the situation as possible.”

The Blue Envelope Program is designed with accessibility in mind. Those that need a communication accommodation can pick up an envelope at the police station, and place any materials that may be helpful to officers inside.

“So if somebody hands them this blue envelope, they will understand that the person maybe not verbally communicating with them or something is because of this, not that person refusing to talk to them. So then they can adjust their response to the situation,” Brady said.

Brady emphasized that while some may view routine traffic stops, or run in’s with law enforcement as trouble free, others may not find it as easy to handle.

“Somebody that is on the autism spectrum might have some issues with sirens, lights, having somebody talk to them and it can be overstimulating. So hopefully, this will let the officer know that the person is on the autism spectrum, and you know, to use more direct communication or to kind of help with the communication, but also maybe they can do some things differently to help with that overstimulation,” Brady said.

USD Director of the Office of Accessibility Angela Jackson explained that individuals on the autism spectrum or with other communication disorders may have varying reactions to interacting with the police.

“I think having information upfront that that individual has a communication disorder or disability would be important for someone who runs into a situation like that, they don’t know what to do, and then the officer might overrespond, underrespond, think the person’s having a seizure, call an ambulance, and there’s really that’s just the person’s disability, right? And they’re not, they’re having difficulty communicating. Some of these students that we’re seeing freeze. They absolutely freeze,” Jackson said.

While there may not be a vast majority of individuals who utilize the program, it is one that the community finds necessary.

“I don’t know that officers come in contact with people that are on the autism spectrum a ton when they’re on traffic stops, but it does happen, and we’ve had numerous people come in and get the envelopes. So, you know, there is a need in the community for it,” Brady said.

These envelopes are free of charge and will continue to be offered at the Vermillion Police department to individuals with autism, caregivers, parents, or individuals who feel as though they may be helpful to them.

For more information regarding the Blue Envelope Program contact (605)-677-7050 or visit 1250 Stanford St, Vermillion, South Dakota.