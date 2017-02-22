Editorial: Stop arguing and start supporting

Campuses around the country have been flirting with the idea of becoming “sanctuary campuses” following President Trump’s recent travel ban.

Such a move was proposed last week in a Student Government Association resolution.

While the bill itself has changed significantly since then, the question should still be raised: how inclusive is USD?

Rather than focusing their energy on rehashing a resolution that may or may not actually have any weight with USD’s administration, perhaps SGA senators would be better off creating an environment of acceptance and support among their constituents.

In fact, all students should make an effort to appreciate, celebrate and support one another. Inclusiveness and acceptance shouldn’t be just be practiced in the Center for Diversity and Community.

What if, instead of bickering and pointing fingers over a General Activity Fee increase, students start supporting and accepting each other for who they are?

Maybe USD doesn’t need a sanctuary campus resolution. Maybe it needs a student body committed to inclusivity and kindness. Whether that’s attending a theater production or basketball game, holding the door open for the next person to come through or wishing each other good luck before a test – at the very least, those things could make someone’s day just a little more bearable.

Maybe it’s better to start small. What kind of impact could 100 students have if they committed to doing a random act of kindness?

While it’s easy to be biased against other majors or student groups, it’s not productive or worthwhile. USD mirrors the nation right now – it’s divided.

Students should commit to supporting other student organizations and teams. More importantly, students should commit to learning more about other cultures. In order for USD to be a truly inclusive campus and the student body to consist of well-rounded and empathetic people, diversity should be celebrated.

The CDC hosts many events each year to support other cultures, including Asian Lunar New Year, Diwali, Día de los Muertos, Black History Month and many more.

From players on the volleyball team to student musicians playing music downtown, students are doing amazing things, and they’re loving their time here. Why not apply that same energy to respecting and celebrating others?

Students can participate in and support different events year-round. All groups on campus deserve to be appreciated and respected.

Supporting each other is the way to go. Complaints won’t solve anything, and neither will arguing over an SGA resolution.

